World Padel in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 7:14

World Padel Credit: La Nucia Council

Once again, La Nucia stands out as a global sports centre, uniting top athletes from across the world to compete in the III Veterans Padel World Cup.

From April 15 until April 20, 600 representatives of men and women from 20 countries, are coming together to challenge each other in an immersive padel match.

The athletes and the local community gathered for the opening ceremony at the Muixara Pavilion, holding a parade of nations, which was attended amongst many by the president of the International Padel Federation, Luigi Carraro and the mayor of La Nucia, Bernabe Cano.

The mayor took the stage, welcoming the exceptional athletes: “We are very excited about this world championship…They have chosen La Nucía, taking over from Las Vegas in the United States last year. There are going to be 5 days of the best senior world paddle tennis.”

Luigi Carraro joined the stage and pronounced the Valencian Community to be “among the best in the world,” in padel. Groups of competitors formed, with Spain´s women´s category facing Argentina and Japan, and the men´s category competing against the United States and the Czech Republic.

On April 15, the first match began at Padelpoint La Nucia Club.