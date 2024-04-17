A year of gastronomic heritage

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 10:30
LAB Nucia Gastronomic event
Credit: La Nucia Council
The Gastronomic La Nucia project was presented at LAB Nucia, promoting the diverse gastronomic heritage of the town.
The project encapsulates competitions, conferences and events organised by the Tourism and Commerce Departments of La Nucia City Council in collaboration with HAMABA (Hostel Association of Marina Baixa) and AECNU (Association of Business and Commerce of La Nucia).
To encourage larger participation, seven exciting events have been scheduled to take place throughout the year.
The first event, La Nucia Gastro Day will take place on April 21 at CEM El Captivador, starting at noon. The day will begin with tastings of local products in tapas, followed by a tasting of six exceptional main dishes crafted by the best chefs of La Nucia.
On May 7, the Headquarters of La Nucia will host Gastronomic Tourism Days for the interior municipalities and the Night of Vi will be held on June 15 in the Old Town.
On July 13, the Old Town will also host a gastronomic summer market and a Minxos Making Competition.
From September 27 until September 30, La Nucia will expand its gastronomic offers to the Alicante Gastronomic Fair, promoting local cuisine at La Nucia´s stall.
From November 1 until November 10, competition and tasting of tapas, Taste La Nucia will await gastronomy enthusiasts.
Tickets for the events can be purchased already at www.lanuciagastronomica.com
Don´t miss the town´s finest treats.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
