Abba Elite returns for a night

By Marina Lorente • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 18:13

ABBA style/ Credit: Musical1

Get ready to dust off your dancing shoes and relive the magic of ABBA as Abba Elite returns for an unforgettable evening on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Transport yourself back to the golden era of disco with timeless hits like Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, and Waterloo performed live by ABBA Elite.

Tickets are priced at €16.50 per person for a delightful combination of a meal and the show, or opt for the show-only option at €10 per person.

Music and food, perfect combo

The evening kicks off with meals served from 7pm, followed by the electrifying show starting at 9pm.

To secure your spot and pre-order your choice of delectable dishes, please contact the bar to reserve your table in advance.

Indulge in mouthwatering options such as succulent roast beef served with baby roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and rich gravy. Or, savour crispy chicken goujons accompanied by chips, salad, and coleslaw. Vegetarian? Enjoy a sumptuous vegetable lasagne served with salad and coleslaw.

Don’t miss out on this chance to immerse yourself in the infectious rhythms and timeless melodies of ABBA. Join Lakeview Restaurant for a night of pure nostalgic joy with Abba Elite!

Where

Calle Toledo 16, 03170, Ciudad Quesada