Almeria beer battle

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 16:06

The secret to a perfect beer

Image of Cruzcampo on draught. Credit: Gordito1869/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Nothing quite matches a perfectly served beer on a hot day, and it’s an art close to the hearts of the people behind Cruzcampo.

The Second Cruzcampo Draught Contest has been set for Monday, April 29, a competition that celebrates the essential hospitality skills of serving the perfect beer.

the event will be held at the same venue as the previous year, on the terrace of the Municipal School of Music and Arts of Almeria (EMMA) situated on the Fourth Floor.

Designed to honour those who maintain the quality of beer, its distribution, and exemplary service, the contest also fosters a communal spirit among hospitality professionals.

The inaugural event in 2023 saw over 100 industry experts exchanging knowledge and experiences in a relaxed setting.

The jury announced five finalists, with Jose Montoya from Casa Anica de Turre clinching the title. He was followed closely by Gabriel Gonzalez from Bodega de Enmedio at the Mercado Central, and Cristian Garcia from El Portichuelo de Tabernas, who came in third.

