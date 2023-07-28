Who Are The World’s Biggest Beer Drinkers? And what Is the Best Value-For- Money Beer In Spain?

By John Ensor • 28 July 2023 • 21:25
Spain's best beers.
Credit: DavideAngelini/Shutterstock.com
To the uninitiated, many people think of Spain as a nation of wine drinkers, but recent figures show it is emerging as one of the world’s most prolific consumers of beer.
What better way to cool down in the heat of summer than an ice-cold beer while relaxing at home, an idea that prompted a recent report from a consumer group who went out to find the best value for money beer, writes Ok Diario, Friday, July 28.
Surely the rich history and culture of brewing in the UK would mean Britain would be among the leaders, then of course there’s Germany and Belgium.
Here are the top 10 Beer drinking countries in the world, as published by the Kirin Brewing Company. The results, shown in litres per capita, may come as a surprise.
Surprisingly, Spain comes in at Eighth place, just behind Germany. The UK, despite its reputation around the world, comes way down the list in twenty-fifth place.
Spain’s Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) carried out a study to determine which are the best beers in terms of value for money that can be found in Spanish supermarkets.
According to the OCU, the clear winner with 70 points is Eroski’s Aurum beer which only costs €0.30 for a 33cl can.
If only the quality of the beer is taken into account, the winner is Xibeca beer at €0.62, while the cheapest of all the beers analysed is Aldi’s Karlsquell beer at €0.29 per can.
On the other side of the spectrum, the most expensive beer is Heineken, with a price of €0.76 with 67 quality points, followed by Cruzcampo Pilsen, which, with a price of €0.72 and 60 points.
As for the best-selling beers on a national level, Mahou and Estrella Galicia have been the best-selling beers in recent years. In many regions though, beers produced in areas, such as Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Murcia, are proving ever popular.
