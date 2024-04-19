Almeria’s beach Improvements

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 21:03

Image of Genoveses beach, Cabo de Gata. Credit: lunamarina/Shutterstock.com

The Almeria City Council has recently confirmed the awarding of key contracts under the 2024 Beach Plan, ensuring improved facilities for seniors.

A total of £71,141.77 will fund the setup of shaded areas and facilities for adapted bathing, while £91,855.98 will cover beach marking services.

Both contracts have been secured by ‘Recreativos Acuaticos Horadada, SL’, with confirmation coming from Sacramento Sanchez, spokesperson for the Government Team and head of Public Works, Maintenance, Accessibility, and Blue Economy Area.

This initiative will equip Almeria’s beaches with essential amenities for leisure and sports, ensuring safety for all beachgoers, including those with mobility issues and the elderly. The project includes marking swimming lanes and accessible bathing zones.

Additionally, five shaded areas—pergolas on platforms—will be installed across El Palmeral, Costacabana, Retamar, El Toyo, and Cabo de Gata beaches. An adapted bathing area will also be set up at El Palmeral’s urban beach.

At season’s end, these installations will be dismantled and stored by the city. The ‘Almeria Ciudad’ app will support incident management, allowing residents to report any issues directly to the council.