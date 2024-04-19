Almeria’s beach Improvements

By John Ensor •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 21:03
Image of Genoveses beach, Cabo de Gata.
Credit: lunamarina/Shutterstock.com
The Almeria City Council has recently confirmed the awarding of key contracts under the 2024 Beach Plan, ensuring improved facilities for seniors.
A total of £71,141.77 will fund the setup of shaded areas and facilities for adapted bathing, while £91,855.98 will cover beach marking services.
Both contracts have been secured by ‘Recreativos Acuaticos Horadada, SL’, with confirmation coming from Sacramento Sanchez, spokesperson for the Government Team and head of Public Works, Maintenance, Accessibility, and Blue Economy Area.
This initiative will equip Almeria’s beaches with essential amenities for leisure and sports, ensuring safety for all beachgoers, including those with mobility issues and the elderly. The project includes marking swimming lanes and accessible bathing zones.
Additionally, five shaded areas—pergolas on platforms—will be installed across El Palmeral, Costacabana, Retamar, El Toyo, and Cabo de Gata beaches. An adapted bathing area will also be set up at El Palmeral’s urban beach.
At season’s end, these installations will be dismantled and stored by the city. The ‘Almeria Ciudad’ app will support incident management, allowing residents to report any issues directly to the council.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.