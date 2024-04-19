By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 9:34

Photo: Joe C

ACE Charity Spain are holding a Clearance Sale Extravaganza on Saturday May 4, between 11am and 3pm. If you have any unwanted items that they can sell, please contact them as all proceeds to the charity. Either way, you are invited to join in the fun on the day when there will be live music from the talented guitarist and singer Joe C.

It’s taking place at the ACE shelter at La Cala de Mijas, (Calle Patrice Lumumba 59, Ctra de La Cala a Entrerrios, less than 2km from La Cala itself). On sale will be a selection of second hand and nearly new clothes, jewellery, furniture, bric-a-brac and much more. Plus there are cakes, pastries, soft and alcoholic drinks on sale come and join in the fun and grab yourself a bargain and get a tour round the shelter.

All proceeds go the the animal charity ACE which stands for ‘Animal Care Espana’ and is committed to the fight against the abuse and killing of stray, neglected and abused dogs in southern Spain.

At ACE, all dogs receive the daily attention they need such as food and medical care, every dog, sick, old or with a disability, gets a fair chance. Of course, all this costs money so fund raising events like this are essential if the charity is to survive and continue its work. The entrance fee for the event is simply, 1 bag of dog food, cat food or donation.