By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 9:34
Photo: Joe C
ACE Charity Spain are holding a Clearance Sale Extravaganza on Saturday May 4, between 11am and 3pm. If you have any unwanted items that they can sell, please contact them as all proceeds to the charity. Either way, you are invited to join in the fun on the day when there will be live music from the talented guitarist and singer Joe C.
It’s taking place at the ACE shelter at La Cala de Mijas, (Calle Patrice Lumumba 59, Ctra de La Cala a Entrerrios, less than 2km from La Cala itself). On sale will be a selection of second hand and nearly new clothes, jewellery, furniture, bric-a-brac and much more. Plus there are cakes, pastries, soft and alcoholic drinks on sale come and join in the fun and grab yourself a bargain and get a tour round the shelter.
All proceeds go the the animal charity ACE which stands for ‘Animal Care Espana’ and is committed to the fight against the abuse and killing of stray, neglected and abused dogs in southern Spain.
At ACE, all dogs receive the daily attention they need such as food and medical care, every dog, sick, old or with a disability, gets a fair chance. Of course, all this costs money so fund raising events like this are essential if the charity is to survive and continue its work. The entrance fee for the event is simply, 1 bag of dog food, cat food or donation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.