By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 8:35

Feliz Día de la Madre! Pilar de la Horadada's shopping campaign. Image: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com.

The businesses of Pilar de la Horadada are celebrating Mother’s Day with a special campaign to support local commerce.

Mother’s Day in Spain is also known as “Día de la Madre” and is celebrated on the first Sunday of May each year.

Under the slogan “Para ti Mama” (for you, mum), from now until May 5, shoppers who make purchases at participating shops will have the chance to enter a draw for ten photo sessions and five shopping vouchers.

Additionally, all purchases will come with greeting cards for the mothers receiving the gifts, along with a dedicated May calendar celebrating mothers.

Numerous businesses are taking part in this initiative, including Colores Baby, Restaurant Pizzería Arrocería Plaza, À Pulpo, La Academia de Sonia, Zapatería Inma Andreu, Cafeteria Pizzería Athenea, and many more.

From jewellery stores to beauty salons, clothing boutiques, and even restaurants, a wide range of shops are involved in making Mother’s Day extra special for local shoppers.

Check out the list of participating establishments at pilardelahoradada.org.