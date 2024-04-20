Charity arts and crafts

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 15:33
Help support animal charity
Photo: pexels CC
An Arts and Crafts fayre is taking place on Saturday May 11 at Club La Naranja in Calahonda starting at 11am
It’s a unique opportunity to see local artists and crafters from the community. Please join in supporting them with their wonderful talents as this special day is being held to help ACE Animal Shelter. Proceeds of the day will be going directly to them and representatives of the shelter will be in attendance. If anyone would be kind and generous enough to bring any donations with you, as they are in desperate need of of dried food and blankets for the animals.
ACE fights against the mistreatment and killing of dogs in southern Spain, the charity takes care of them, finds them a good home, and sets up castration projects locally. Their shelter houses 500 dogs and cats per month who receive the care they need, such as food and medical care, day in and day out. Every dog, whether sick, old or with a disability, gets a fair chance.
This event will help ACE continue their work, taking care of stray, abandoned and mistreated animals. Parking is available as well as refreshments and snacks for you to sit and enjoy during the fayre which will be open until 4pm.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
