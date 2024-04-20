Confusion over swimming pool rules

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 23:10

Image of a pool lifeguard. Credit: joserpizarro/Shutterstock.com

Over 19,000 swimming pools in Almeria are in limbo, awaiting decisions on whether they can be filled this summer.

Amidst unclear and sometimes contradictory statements, local residents, businesses, and administrators are left hanging in the balance. Despite the easing of some restrictions in Andalucia, confusion persists as regional decrees vary by neighbourhood, complicating the situation further.

In Almeria, private and community pools face stringent conditions, as recent government directives remain vague according to many.

This regulatory uncertainty has frozen thousands of service contracts crucial for the maintenance of pools, gardens, and associated tourist activities. Local entrepreneurs, especially those in tourism have expressed growing concern as the future of their livelihoods remains in question.

Almeria’s town councils now shoulder the responsibility on decisions on pool usage, provided they adhere to the severe drought measure of 200 litres per inhabitant per day.

This guideline challenges towns like Roquetas de Mar, Almeria city, and Arboleas, where the density of pools is particularly high, to balance water conservation with community and economic needs.

The decision on whether these pools can be refilled will significantly affect the local economy, hinging on the councils’ interpretation of the latest regional statements and their ability to manage scarce water resources wisely.