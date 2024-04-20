Determination to achieve equality

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 20 Apr 2024 • 16:54

Art exhibition opening Credit: The European Union of Women Marina Alta

The European Union of Women Marina Alta has now opened the doors of the DAR Centre with the Women Who Shaped the World Art exhibition.

On April 19, local women committed to female empowerment came together for the opening of the art exhibition, highlighting the talented artists of the region. The Councillor of Javea, Fatima Jarjor and the Councillor of Benitachell, Isabel Garrido attended the opening event, giving warm words to emphasise the EUW contributions to the Marina Alta.

There was laughter, cake, cava and beautiful friendships as the participants united to empower local women step by step. The events to follow will take place at the DAR centre in Javea, from 10.30am–1pm.

April 23

Daadi founder, Lauren Staton will speak about her project aimed at women in India by promoting clothes swapping, with Anne Gripton demonstrating the Wonderbag.

April 26

The artists Lucy Brangwin, Teresa Fons and Anna Martynovskaya will share their inspiration and work process.

May 2

Arts and crafts group activities.

May 6

Presentation on raw pigments and their applications by Marina de Rijke and “cream tea”; homemade sandwiches and cakes (booking essential).

May 10

“To construct a better future – we need to remember our past.” A film screen by Jose Gaya and a photo exhibition by Jake Abbot

May 13, 12pm-2pm

Amparo Zacares and Marina Gilabet discuss female voices in today´s art.

May 14

Agg Szyfter, Kate McDonald and Jenny Morrison reveal the process of their art-making.

May 16

The exhibition closing event with live music by Anne Gerald.

Find out more about the event here.

At DAR Social Centre, Carretera de Jesus Pobre, Javea