From drought to an underwater Eden in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Restoring Marine Balance Image: Shutterstock/ silvae

THE agricultural use of all reclaimed water in the Axarquía‘s treatment plants, prompted by the relentless drought gripping the province of Málaga, is cultivating the recovery of seagrass meadows around the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs Natural Area.

Impact on Fishing Yields: From Drought to Bounty

The elimination of wastewater discharge into the sea due to recycled agricultural water is positively impacting fishing yields. Fishermen in Caleta de Vélez, the region’s busiest port, are witnessing a resurgence in marine life, thanks to zero discharge measures implemented last summer.

University Research Validates Zero Discharge Success

Researchers from the University of Málaga highlight the rarity of such zero discharge areas in the Mediterranean. This achievement coincides with agricultural water shortages, compelling the use of treated water from all major plants in the region.

Seagrass Recovery: Axarquía’s Ecological Win

This initiative is crucial for marine ecosystem regeneration, supported by initiatives like the Blue Path project by the Málaga Provincial Council and advocacy efforts by organisations like Equilibrio Marino (Marine Balance). With seagrass recovery underway, Axarquía aims to become an example of marine biodiversity in the Mediterranean.

