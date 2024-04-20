Nijar postal plea

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 22:50

Image of a Correos postman. Credit: No-Mad/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, April 18, the Nijar City Council passed a motion calling on the Spanish Government to improve postal services in the municipality.

This move, led by PP and Vox with opposition from PSOE, addresses the chronic staff shortages and resource deficits at local post offices such as Campohermoso, San Isidro, and San Jose.

These issues have led to a backlog of up to 3,000 undelivered notifications, many from the City Council itself.

In the same session, the council approved Nijar’s largest ever budget, totalling €35.8 million, an increase of €3 million from the previous year.

The budget, described by Treasury Councillor Maria del Mar Calatrava of PP, focuses on public services and infrastructure investments. Key areas include road maintenance, rural security enhancements, and cultural and sports initiatives.

‘This is a budget with a distinct investment character,’ explained Calatrava. ‘It prioritises essential items such as road conservation and invests in cultural activities and sports. We are also planning a rural patrol to boost security in our countryside.’

The council’s actions reflect a concerted effort to enhance local postal services and overall municipal infrastructure, ensuring improved accessibility and quality for all residents.