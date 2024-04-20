Pool politics: Axarquia ponders pool filling

By Catherine McGeer •
Navigating the Pool Predicament
THE President of the Andalucian Government, Juanma Moreno, has left open the possibility of filling community pools in the Axarquía region.
Following the Easter rains in Malaga and its province, Moreno expressed that filling community pools in areas like Axarquía is feasible, ‘but I see it difficult right now to fill private pools.’ He made these remarks during an informative session organised by Cadena SER Andalucía and El País, highlighting that ‘the daily consumption forecast per person has increased in Malaga, and it might allow the filling of community pools.’
Meanwhile, the Andalucian Government’s delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, reiterated in Torrox that the order issued in February regarding pools remains in force. This means that for now, only filling and refilling of public, municipal, therapeutic, and tourist accommodation pools registered with the Andalucian official registry are allowed.
Navarro emphasised that the current water supply of 200 litres per person per day may change from June onwards. She stated that ‘the Provincial Commission for Drought Management plans to hold a new meeting in June to analyse the province’s water situation and review measures.’
