Surprise whale encounter

The waters off Almeria have played host to an ‘exceptional’ sighting, as reported by Equinac, a local network that usually attends to sea creatures that have become stranded.
A southern right whale, a species typically found in the southern hemisphere’s oceans, has been spotted, an occurrence which has been described as highly unusual for the Mediterranean.
This cetacean, native to the South Pacific, South Atlantic, and South Indian oceans, is more commonly seen near the coasts of Argentina, Australia, Chile, and Uruguay.
Measuring up to 20 metres in length for females and weighing around 20 tons, their presence in Almeria is almost unprecedented.
The sighting was captured on video and given to Equinac by the Mojacar Diving Centre, taken by an eyewitness named Tammy.
This remarkable event highlights a species that has faced severe threats, with populations declining by up to 90 per cent since the 19th century due to overhunting. Currently, only about 8,000 of these whales are left in the world’s oceans, making this encounter in Almeria as particularly special.
