King Felipe VI Opens Conference of Presidents in Palma

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 21 Apr 2024 • 20:32

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia greet President of the European Council Charles Michel. CC-by-NC-ND-2.0

King Felipe VI will preside over opening ceremony at Presidents Conference of European Union Council.

The conference will be held in Palma on Monday 22 April.

Attending will be presidents of the legislative chambers of the different countries of the European Union, the president of the European Parliament, and a large number of leaders from European countries.

End of the Spanish Presidency

This act brings to an end the period of the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union, which began on 1 July last year.

On Sunday 21 April, the president of the Congress, Mallorcan Francina Armengol, hosted the summit of presidents of legislative chambers, with a round table on women’s leadership.

King Felipe VI will receive the presidents of the attending Chambers in the hallway of the Royal Palace of the Almudaina on Monday 22 April, and will also greet delegates from the Balearic Government, including leader Marga Prohens.

The ceremony will be attended by members of the Bureaus of the Chambers and deputies, senators and MEPs for the Balearic Islands.

Foreign policy debates

At 2:30 pm a session will be held on the new challenges for liberal democracies.

Impact of social media and AI

Subjects for discussion will be social media, AI and their impact on foreign policy and defence, the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the conflict in the Middle East.

Rusan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, will be sending a video address.

The second session at 10.00 am on Tuesday 23 will focus on the new fiscal rules of the European Union and the strengthening of the Economic and Monetary Union in the context of future expansion, social rights and environmental and climate change challenges.

The closing session is scheduled for 12.30 pm, when the Charter on the role of parliaments in an effective liberal democracy will be adopted.

Massive security of 800 police officers

Security has been massively stepped up for the event, with the deployment of 800 national police, many from mainland Spain.

The sewers below Palma have been inspected and sniffer dogs have been deployed in the areas where the leaders will meet.