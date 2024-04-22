Women Presidents European Summit Mallorca

By Annette Christmas • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 12:48

Francina Armenguol with Mireia Badía, Victoria Luengo and Sara García, etc. Credit: Guillem Sosch/Francina Armenguol

Women Presidents of European Parliaments make joint statement on gender equality.

The Summit of Women Parliamentary Presidents took place on Sunday 21 April at the Royal Palace of La Almudaina in Palma.

The presidents of the European parliaments subsequently published a joint declaration in defence of gender equality.

In it, the crucial role of women’s leadership in conflict prevention, conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts was stressed.

President of the Mallorcan congress of Deputies, Francina Armenguol, explained why the Presidents Conference of European Union Council was preceded by a women’s summit: “Women change politics for the better…Building role models is the way to ensure a more equal society for future generations.”

Sowing seeds of transformation

She valued hearing “the experiences of Mireia Badía, Victoria Luengo and Sara García about the gender gaps that still exist in the business, cultural or scientific worlds” and sharing “stories that gather witnesses, set precedents and sow transformative seeds.”

The statement stresses that parliaments play an essential role in defending women’s rights and promoting public policies. Men, it was stressed, play an indispensable role in promoting gender equality.

Women underrepresented in EU in decision-making processes

It was confirmed that women are still under-represented in all EU countries in decision-making processes and within political parties, and the leadership roles women tend to be assigned are in gender equality, family, childhood or social inclusion and development. Gender discrimination must be combatted in parliaments through Equality Plans.

The political and gender-based violence suffered by women was attributed to the increase in “extreme political polarisation in democratic societies,” and must be combatted throughout Europe as a priority.

Attacks against women and girls condemned

The devastating effects of wars and indiscriminate attacks against women and girls in armed conflicts were condemned, as were in terrorist attacks such as the one in Israel on October 7, 2023, and “the indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine and Gaza”.

The delegates advocated for the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which urges all actors to increase the participation of women and incorporate gender perspectives in all United Nations peace and security efforts.

Future initiatives were endorsed, such as the signing of the ‘Joint Declaration for Gender-Responsive Parliaments’ at the LXXI Plenary Session of COSAC in Brussels, and the Summit in Paris on 6 and 7 March with the Presidents of the Lower Houses from all over the world, on 8 March.