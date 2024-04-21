By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 16:38

Olympic Committee pledges to play it smart with AI. Image: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com.

The boss of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stressed their commitment to using artificial intelligence (AI) wisely.

Like others around the world, Olympic planners revealed their plan to use AI more in sports.

The IOC shared how they’ll use AI, like spotting talented athletes, creating personalised training, and making judging fairer.

“We’re making changes to keep the Olympics special and important. To do this, we need to lead the way in change,” said IOC President Thomas Bach at a meeting in the old London Olympic Park, where the 2012 Summer Games happened.

Bach stressed the need to use AI carefully, saying, “We’re committed to using AI’s many abilities wisely.”

This focus on AI comes as the Paris Olympics draw near, starting in less than 100 days.

The IOC‘s AI plans include using it to fight online bullying against athletes and improve TV broadcasts for viewers at home, a big income source from TV rights.

But there’s debate about using AI for security at the Paris games as local organisers want to use AI cameras to spot possible threats like abandoned items or crowd trouble.