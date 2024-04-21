Renowned meat exporters Danish Crown announce mass redundancies

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 11:11

Danish Crown, a renowned meat producer and exporter, is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by restructuring and job cuts. The company’s recent aim is to address operational inefficiencies, reduce costs, and adapt to changing market dynamics.

Navigating Restructuring Challenges

In a six-month restructuring process, Danish Crown is slashing jobs with the intent to save DKK 400 million annually (€53.6 million). Many positions, primarily within the Danish Crown unit, are slated for elimination, alongside trimming group functions.

Impact of Slaughterhouse Closure

One of the most notable moves in this restructuring is the closure of a major slaughterhouse in Ringsted, Denmark. With this closure, 1,200 employees face job losses, highlighting the profound impact of Danish Crown’s restructuring efforts. Despite this setback, the company is offering alternative employment to 300 affected workers at other Danish Crown slaughterhouses in various towns.

The decision to close the slaughterhouse demonstrates the challenges facing Danish Crown, particularly the decline in pig slaughter rates since 2021. Danish Crown CEO Jais Valeur has emphasised the necessity of restructuring to ensure competitive pricing for Danish farmers and sustain the company’s viability in the market.

The Rise of the Meat-Free Diet

The global meat industry is dealing with many factors at the moment, notably the rise in popularity of meat-free diets. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious and environmentally aware, there has been a notable shift towards plant-based and meat-free alternatives. This trend is driven by concerns over animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and personal health.

The growing demand for meat alternatives presents a significant challenge to traditional meat producers like Danish Crown. As more consumers opt for plant-based proteins, the demand for conventional meat products may experience a decline, impacting the profitability and market share of meat companies. To stay relevant in a changing landscape, meat producers are diversifying their product offerings to include plant-based options or exploring innovative methods of meat production, such as lab-grown or cultured meat.

Global Meat Industry Adapts

Furthermore, the rise of meat-free diets has spurred increased competition within the food industry, with new players entering the market to cater to the growing demand for plant-based products. This heightened competition places additional pressure on traditional meat producers to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences.

