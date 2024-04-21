The Magic Mod in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 11:49

Photo: Facebook / The Magic Mod

Meet Ben Taylor aka The Magic Mod. Hailing from the town of Crawley in Sussex, just a short drive away from Brighton, The Magic Mod has already opened for acts including The Libertines and Paul Weller. Charming, funny and a solid gold cardsmith, now you can catch his act for a spectacular night of close up magic and music at Jolly Jacks in Fuengirola on Saturday May 11.

“Acting like Del Boy giving a sales pitch down the market, ‘Magic Mod’, made bottles disappear, constructed an endless deck out of 6 cards and for his final trick, even picked out a person from the crowd’s seven of clubs, out of a live bear trap”. (discoverymusicscotland.com)

Ben Taylor AKA the Magic Mod bemused the audience, not only by his mere presence on stage, but also by his adept hand with a deck of cards”. (thefixmagazine.com)

“Interacting with and encouraging participation from the crowd, the rapturous applause he receives coupled with shouts of “We want more!” suggests he’ll be back as a headline act in the not too distant future”. (Dom Gourlay – www.undertheradarmag.com).

Fresh from working with The Libertines, The Brian Jamestown Massacre and none other than Paul Weller, The Magic Mod is coming over to entertain everyone in Fuengirola Port at Jolly Jacks. DJ for the night will be the fabulous Steve Goodey playing a fab selection of Northern Soul, ska, and funk until after midnight. Allocated seating, a bar and free parking all adds up to a MODGIC evening.

Tickets are €19 in advance and €22 on the door so book now at https://www.ticketsource.eu/wag-promotions.