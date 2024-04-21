White Night in Malaga: the magic is in you

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 12:16

Photo: Facebook / La Noche en Blanco Málaga

‘The magic is in you’ is the theme chosen for the celebration of the Noche en Blanco 2024 (White Night). The graphic of this edition is inspired by the surrealist work of the Belgian artist René Magritte specifically, in the canvas ‘The Son of Man’.

Saturday May 18 will once again see a day of cultural celebration in Malaga for locals and visitors alike. Five hours will be dedicated to this annual event, now in its fifteenth year, which will take place between 8pm and 1am.

The Noche en Blanco in Malaga is a very popular cultural event held in the city. During this night, numerous cultural spaces, art galleries, museums, and other places of interest remain open until the early hours of the morning. The Noche en Blanco offers a wide variety of free activities and events for everyone.

The annual event has become a unique opportunity to discover the cultural richness of Malaga, as well as to discover the city and its corners. The Noche en Blanco is held once a year and attracts more and more people to participate in the different activities that take place throughout the night. In 2023, the city received more than 160,000 visitors.

This is a very special experience of immersion in the world of art and culture of this city. During this event, the capital of the Costa del Sol is transformed into a lively night scene, where cultural spaces and museums open their doors to offer free activities and events that reflect the essence of Malaga to perfection. It’s a great opportunity especially if you’re an art lover.

The full programme will be available here shortly.