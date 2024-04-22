Better 2025 for medical staff

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 10:10

Marina Salud medical staff Credit: Hospital Denia Marina Salud, Facebook

Denia´s Health Department looks forward to an improvement in working conditions in 2025 after negotiations with the Ministry of Health.

On April 18, a meeting was held between the representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Work Council to target the issues faced by the medical staff in Denia. The local President of the Work Council of the Department of Health, Joan Sarrio has been continually promoting the workers’ rights, requesting changes in the working hours, salaries and a move towards equality.

He announced a trial challenging these concerns taking place on April 25 with the Marina Salud and is optimistic that an agreement will be signed for 2024. The Ministry of Health has previously expressed its willingness to accept the workers´ requests but admitted that the final approval will have to be made by the Department of Finance.

Sarrio called the potential 2024 agreement “realistic and reasonable, taking into account the current budgetary limitations of the Ministry,” and seems positive that the next year will bring impactful changes into the lives of medical workers.