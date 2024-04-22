Garrucha tapa triumph

By John Ensor • Updated: 22 Apr 2024 • 22:33

Image from the 2024 Garrucha Tapa Route/ Credit: AytoGarrucha

The new edition of the Garrucha Tapa Route has been declared a resounding success.

From April 12 to 21, Garrucha’s gastronomy shone as 48 restaurants and 8 ice cream parlours and cafes dazzled with 35 tapas and 25 gourmet desserts.

The 2024 Tapa Route not only broke participation records but also solidified its status as a key economic contributor.

Pablo Fernandez Galindo, the local Councillor for Commerce and Tourism, stated, ‘I want to thank all the citizens of Garrucha and every visitor who has come to enjoy this wonderful gastronomic experience.’

With a price tag of €4 per tapa, including a drink, the event offered not just culinary delights but a chance at winning one of four trips, including a cruise around the Greek islands and a visit to Disneyland Paris.

The initiative also ensured safety and accessibility, with Autocares Baraza offering free bus services for residents who needed transportation to the event.

Galindo, overseeing his first Tapa Route, expressed his enthusiasm on Facebook: ‘I look forward even more to the next edition of the Tapa Route. I am sure that together we will continue to create new initiatives, where creativity and exquisiteness will continue to delight all the Tapa Route visitors.’

The festival has not only enhanced Garrucha’s gastronomic reputation but also its attractiveness as a tourist destination, promising even greater successes in future editions.