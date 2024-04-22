Periana’s long-closed tourist villa reopens

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 18:18

PERIANA has regained ownership of its long-closed Tourist Villa, signing a lease contract with the Andalucian Government.

Reopening Periana’s Tourist Villa: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The Villa, closed for 21 years, will undergo a reopening process. Options include leasing to a private hotel chain or auctioning it alongside other villas. The town aims to reopen the facilities, accommodating about 125 beds. A council meeting will decide between partnering with a hotel group or participating in a public auction for management. Mayor Torrubia stresses the importance of reopening for job creation and economic growth. The facility requires renovations estimated at 1 to €1.5 million, covering furniture, pool updates, sports area, sanitation, electricity, and garden maintenance.

The Impact of Periana’s Tourist Villa on Local Businesses and Services

The reopening of Periana’s Tourist Villa signifies a significant potential boost for the town. It promises job creation, with an estimated twenty positions directly tied to the Villa’s operations. Additionally, it carries indirect economic benefits, potentially stimulating local businesses and services. The influx of tourists drawn to the reopened Villa could invigorate the town’s economy, bringing in revenue from accommodation, dining, and recreational activities.

