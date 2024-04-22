Starlite recruits

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 10:55
Starlite starts recruiting
Photo: Facebook / Starlite Occident
The Starlite Occident festival has announced the opening of the registration process to apply for the selection of staff for thje 2024 event. From May 7 interviews will take place for all kinds of jobs to be filled, as they are every summer.
The 13th edition of the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella is already warming up and, with the line-up practically ready, the selection of staff for this summer is now beginning.
According to the festival, more than 1,000 people will be recruited for the event, a similar figure to 2023. Jobs will be filled in the areas of logistics, catering, ticketing, security, hospitality, commercial area, lounge and entertainment.
According to the organisation, with contracts lasting up to five months and a percentage of more than 90 per cent of people of local origin, the festival has a repetition rate among its employees of 70 per cent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.