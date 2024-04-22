Starlite recruits

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 10:55

Starlite starts recruiting Photo: Facebook / Starlite Occident

The Starlite Occident festival has announced the opening of the registration process to apply for the selection of staff for thje 2024 event. From May 7 interviews will take place for all kinds of jobs to be filled, as they are every summer.

The 13th edition of the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella is already warming up and, with the line-up practically ready, the selection of staff for this summer is now beginning.

According to the festival, more than 1,000 people will be recruited for the event, a similar figure to 2023. Jobs will be filled in the areas of logistics, catering, ticketing, security, hospitality, commercial area, lounge and entertainment.

According to the organisation, with contracts lasting up to five months and a percentage of more than 90 per cent of people of local origin, the festival has a repetition rate among its employees of 70 per cent.