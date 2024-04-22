By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 10:22

Photo: Facebook / Fernando Valladares

Ecologist Fernando Valladares has warned Marbella about the industrialisation of tourism.

Fernando Valladares holds a PhD in Biology, leads the Ecology and Global Change group at the National Museum of Natural Sciences and is an associate professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid. He is one of the most committed Spanish scientists in the fight against climate change and has been giving talks in Marbella.

During conference at The American College in Spain in Puerto Banús, the researcher warned about the risks of the, “industrialisation of tourism“, which, he believes, “is not sustainable over time”, reported Marbella 24 Horas.

He warned that human beings, “have gone beyond the planetary limits” and, as a result, the climate is experiencing the drastic changes that scientific studies have recorded, he said.

He believes that this situation points to, “the end of the cycle of the dominant civilisation” and encouraged teachers and students to take advantage of the situation to train their self-critical vision in order to reverse everything that, “we still have time to change”.

He also warned about the propagation of false news or ‘fake news’ circulating on social networks about the non-existence of climate change. “We have to teach people to analyse pieces of information, where they come from, who is saying them…. in short, to take a critical look”, he said.

He concluded by drawing attention to the fact that, “we should not be paralysed by fear but act to change course”.