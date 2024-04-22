Torremolinos teenage lifesavers

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 20:13

La Carihuela beach in Torremolinos Photo: Wikimedia CC / Ian Pudsey

Two teenagers aged 12 and 14, apprentice lifeguards, saved three foreign tourists in Torremolinos on Friday April 19 from drowning after they were unable to return to land after drifting away from the shore on an inflatable toy doughnut, which left them at the mercy of the current.

The two boys, Luka Pavlovskyy (12) and Aleksandar Todorov Lekov (14), were training on the Carihuela beach in Torremolinos with their teammates and technicians when they saw three people having difficulty getting back to shore due to the strong waves.

The current had dragged them out to sea because they had negligently used an inflatable toy doughnut and they needed urgent assistance to avoid the risk of drowning, according to the Royal Spanish Lifesaving and Rescue Federation.

The two cadet lifeguards, from the Club Deportivo Talasa Torremolinos, rescued two of the three tourists, aged around 25, while the two technicians brought the other person in danger ashore.

Imprudence the main cause of drowning

Once on the shore, the boys, both residents of Torremolinos, performed CPR and first aid, as two of those rescued had lost consciousness. Once they had recovered, they were taken to a medical centre by the rest of the group of tourists accompanying them.

In a press release, the president of the Royal Spanish Lifesaving and Rescue Federation, Isabel García Sanz, praised the action of these two young people and their coaches and added that, “imprudence is the main cause of risk to human life in drowning”.