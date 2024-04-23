‘Aqualandia’ opens: Early summer splash

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 17:25

'Black Hole' in Aqualandia

Benidorm gears up for summer as Aqualandia Water Park opens its gates on May 25.

Sensational slides

With over 20 attractions catering to all ages and preferences, this aquatic wonderland promises a day filled with thrills and spills. Experience the rush of adrenaline on iconic attractions like the “Big Bang,” delivering the ultimate free-fall sensation, or the “Black Hole,” offering a whirlwind of fast-paced excitement. For those seeking a multitrack adventure, the “Splash” delivers high-speed thrills, while the “Zig Zag” offers braided runs of constant descent.

Family fun

For younger visitors, “Adventureland” awaits, a specially themed area brimming with slides, water games, and children’s labyrinths, ensuring endless entertainment in a safe environment.

Ultimate relaxation

At Aqualandia, beyond the thrilling rides, you’ll find serene spots for relaxation. Drift along the lazy river’s gentle currents or unwind in one of the two tranquil jacuzzis. With plenty of picnic areas, fast-food spots, and lush green spaces dotted around the park, guests can refresh in nature’s beauty.

Committed to eco-friendly practices, they utilise seawater for attractions, treating it meticulously to ensure safety and sustainability. This approach not only guarantees a refreshing experience but also reflects their dedication to environmental responsibility and guest satisfaction.

Plan your visit

Mark your calendars! The park welcomes visitors from 25 May to 22 September 2024, promising a summer of aquatic adventures and memorable days out.