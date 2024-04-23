Colmenar’s goat cheese and honey

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 17:17
Indulge in the perfect pairing
Image: Shutterstock/ NatalyaBond
FROM April 19 to 21, Colmenar hosted a culinary journey celebrating two local delights: goat cheese and honey. Participating bars and restaurants featured special tapas menus highlighting artisanal goat cheese from the AGAMMASUR Cooperative, branded under Quesos Montes de Málaga and Quesos El Pinsapo, paired with the delicious Honey of Málaga.
Organized by ASECOL (Colmenar Business Association), the Colmenar Town Council, AGAMMASUR Cooperative, and the Colmenar Honey Museum, with support from various local associations and the Málaga Provincial Government’s Sabor a Málaga initiative, the event was a blend of gastronomic delights and cultural activities.
Eight local establishments offered mouthwatering tapas, such as ‘Wild Boar with Cheese and Honey,’ ‘Avocado with Honey and Goat Cheese,’ and ‘Cheese and Honey Croquette,’ priced at €2.5 including a drink.
A public cheese market was set up in Plaza de España, accompanied by workshops on cheese making, beeswax candle crafting, and ceramics. Nearby, guided tastings of both products took place at the Honey Museum on Calle Pósito 1.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.