Colmenar’s goat cheese and honey

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Indulge in the perfect pairing Image: Shutterstock/ NatalyaBond

FROM April 19 to 21, Colmenar hosted a culinary journey celebrating two local delights: goat cheese and honey. Participating bars and restaurants featured special tapas menus highlighting artisanal goat cheese from the AGAMMASUR Cooperative, branded under Quesos Montes de Málaga and Quesos El Pinsapo, paired with the delicious Honey of Málaga.

The Culinary Journey: Exploring Colmenar’s Gastronomic Delights

Organized by ASECOL (Colmenar Business Association), the Colmenar Town Council, AGAMMASUR Cooperative, and the Colmenar Honey Museum, with support from various local associations and the Málaga Provincial Government’s Sabor a Málaga initiative, the event was a blend of gastronomic delights and cultural activities.

Eight local establishments offered mouthwatering tapas, such as ‘Wild Boar with Cheese and Honey,’ ‘Avocado with Honey and Goat Cheese,’ and ‘Cheese and Honey Croquette,’ priced at €2.5 including a drink.

Cultural Activities: Workshops and Tastings

A public cheese market was set up in Plaza de España, accompanied by workshops on cheese making, beeswax candle crafting, and ceramics. Nearby, guided tastings of both products took place at the Honey Museum on Calle Pósito 1.

For more Axarquia news click here