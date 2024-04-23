Community raises €12,000 for emergency equipment in memory of beloved resident

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Image: Shutterstock/Eric Glenn

IN just under a week, the community of Canillas De Albaida has rallied together to raise over €12,000 for a heartfelt cause. The fundraiser, initiated by Cathy McCabe and her four children in memory of their beloved husband and father, Darryl McCabe, aims to equip the village and neighbouring areas with essential emergency equipment.

Remembering Darryl McCabe: A Community’s Tribute

At 54, Darryl McCabe tragically passed away due to a sudden heart attack, leaving behind his family and a community deeply touched by his presence. Residing in the picturesque Andalucian village, Darryl had become a beloved member of the Canillas De Albaida community.

Darryl McCabe’s Legacy: A Heartfelt Fundraiser

Dedicated to health and safety throughout his life, Darryl was a trained CPR and AED first responder, committed to saving lives. In honour of his legacy, Cathy and her children are determined to ensure that his dedication lives on. The funds raised will go towards providing much-needed emergency equipment, ensuring that Darryl’s passion for helping others continues to have a meaningful impact, safeguarding the community he held dear. If you would like to donate to this special cause go to their gofundme page on the following link: https://gofund.me/b5d1a94e.

Darryl McCabe Memorial Fundraiser

The addition of essential emergency equipment will significantly bolster the town’s capacity to respond to critical situations swiftly and effectively. With access to this equipment, the community gains a vital lifeline in moments of medical crisis, potentially saving precious minutes that can make all the difference in someone’s survival. By equipping the town with these resources, Cathy McCabe and her family ensure that Darryl’s passion for safeguarding lives continues to resonate, fostering a safer and more resilient community for all.

For more Axarquia news click here