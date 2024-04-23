By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 19:33
Community spirit flows as Pinoso's Blood Marathon hits record success. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
The Blood Marathon in Pinoso has become a beloved tradition in the town.
On April 19, 76 people donated blood, with 69 successful donations, including 7 first-time donors.
The Pinoso Blood Marathon collected half of the required units for the whole Alicante province in one day.
Mayor Maria José Moya thanked the community during a draw on Radio Pinoso, where she received a letter of appreciation from the Transfusion Centre.
She thanked everyone for their solidarity, not just during the Marathon but all year round.
She also thanked local businesses: Maruja Bakery, Rico y Espinosa Butcher Shop, and La Torre Restaurant for their contributions to the raffle at the Blood Marathon.
The draw was live-streamed on Facebook for transparency, and Xavier, Mª Angelina, and Luisa were the lucky winners.
Looking forward, the next blood donation event in Pinoso is set for May 31.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
