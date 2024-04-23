By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 19:33

Community spirit flows as Pinoso's Blood Marathon hits record success. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

The Blood Marathon in Pinoso has become a beloved tradition in the town.

On April 19, 76 people donated blood, with 69 successful donations, including 7 first-time donors.

The Pinoso Blood Marathon collected half of the required units for the whole Alicante province in one day.

Mayor Maria José Moya thanked the community during a draw on Radio Pinoso, where she received a letter of appreciation from the Transfusion Centre.

She thanked everyone for their solidarity, not just during the Marathon but all year round.

She also thanked local businesses: Maruja Bakery, Rico y Espinosa Butcher Shop, and La Torre Restaurant for their contributions to the raffle at the Blood Marathon.

The draw was live-streamed on Facebook for transparency, and Xavier, Mª Angelina, and Luisa were the lucky winners.

Looking forward, the next blood donation event in Pinoso is set for May 31.