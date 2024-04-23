Fantastic results from Bollywood Night

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 15:55

Bollywood fundraiser in Javea Credit: Association Catland Javea, Facebook

Bollywood came to Javea on April 17 to raise funds for local animal charities, raising €1450.

The FitSteps Costa Blanca group, directed by Marina Theobald, showed their talent and love for the community in their performance of Hindu dances at the Katmandu Restaurant in Javea.

The vibrant evening, followed by live entertainment from DJ Mick Dennison, raised significant funds, to be distributed between The Association Catland and Tanamera. United for music, charity and delicious Nepali and Indian cuisine, the community had made another difference in the lives of animals in need.

The Association Catland Javea expressed their gratitude to everyone who organised and participated in the event, giving special thanks to Janet Downer and Gill Bushby for making it happen.

With these funds, the charity will continue to protect the cats in need, rehabilitating and re-homing those in need of love and care.