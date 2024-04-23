Fashion meets philanthropy: Joan by Fundación Cudeca

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 13:13
A Stylish Journey of Giving Back
Image: JOAN by Fundación Cudeca
IN an exciting collaboration between fashion and charity, JOAN by Fundación Cudeca the charity store chain that generates revenue to support expert and free palliative care will be collaborating with a special project. These efforts highlight their commitment to providing essential care for those in need.
JOAN’s clothing line has been chosen to feature in an impressive short film titled ‘ADA’ by @ada.corto. Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in them for such special and meaningful projects, JOAN feels honoured to contribute to a project blending cinematic artistry with sustainable fashion. They believe in the power of sustainable cinema to positively impact society, emphasising the importance of aligning creativity with social responsibility.
This collaboration exemplifies the potential for fashion to create positive change, demonstrating the value of community support in the important work done by Fundación Cudeca.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
