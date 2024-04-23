Government admits significant delay in Axarquia desalination plant

By Catherine McGeer •
Delay Plagues Axarquía Desalination Project
THE government has corrected itself by admitting there has been a significant delay in the construction of a desalination plant in the Axarquia area. It confirms that it has not yet tasked Acuamed with shaping the necessary technical document for the plant’s construction. Despite being deemed a priority initiative with central government funding, the reality remains bleak.
In a recent parliamentary response to Málaga’s PP national deputies, dated April 4, the government clarified essential details. Despite previous announcements declaring the project a priority and allocating funding, no progress has been made.
Secondly, the assignment to Acuamed for drafting the technical document hasn’t occurred yet, nearly a year after the government pledged around €100 million for a plant capable of producing 20 cubic hectometres of water. The government indicates that only after this assignment will the timelines for the project be estimated.
The government confirms meetings between government bodies have been held to coordinate actions, land use, and environmental processes, but the project remains stagnant.
