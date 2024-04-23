Grow your business with social media

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 11:20
Using social media
Credit: Pixabay, Pexels
In today´s world of digital trends and the direct communication channels between businesses and clients, staying on top of social media is the key to success.
To find out how to promote your business and be up to date with the latest internet developments, come to the Social Media Workshop on May 15, organised by Vives Pons Lawyers & Accountants.
From 10.30am until 1pm, Javea´s Golf Club will host a seasoned expert, Robert Asher Kirkhope in an interactive workshop to discover the benefits of social media for businesses and entrepreneurs.
With 18 years of experience in the digital industry, Robert will help you to develop and market your business using methods most suited to today´s digitalisation. No matter how new you are to social media, the workshop will guide you through the world of social media, uncovering the growth potential of your business.
Booking is essential at gemma@vivespons.com.
Find out more here.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
