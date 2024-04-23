K Sud Dental: Trusted & proven dental care

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 15:32

K Sud Dental team

Experience top-tier care at K Sud Dental, a premier British clinic located on the coastal road between Calpe and Moraira with free on-site parking.

Offering a wide array of services including general dentistry, physiotherapy, hygienist, hypnotherapy, podiatry and aesthetic medicine, their British-qualified clinicians ensure top-notch care in a cross-infection quality-controlled medical environment.

At K Sud Dental, patients benefit from a comprehensive range of dental services aimed at enhancing oral health and aesthetics while adhering to conservative dentistry principles. From routine check-ups to advanced smile makeovers and tooth replacement options, their skilled clinicians tailor personalised treatment plans to suit each patient’s unique needs.

Expert team

At the helm of K Sud Dental is Dr. Karan Sud, leading a dedicated small team proficient in both English and Spanish, devoted to providing exceptional patient care.

Caylee, the receptionist, extends a warm welcome to every patient, while Chloe, the nurse, is on a mission to become a hygienist, supported by the team throughout her studies. Jennifer, their practice manager, ensures smooth operations behind the scenes, coordinating and organizing to enhance patient experiences. Alongside Ceci, the hygienist, and Dr Adrian Ferrer, their associate, patients receive expert care at every stage. In addition, the clinic offers specialised services such as Dutch-speaking physiotherapy by Dr Elena Korolova, an aesthetic dermo doctor proficient in procedures like botox, filler, and skin treatments, and podiatry by Phil Mann. This commitment to diversity ensures that patients of all backgrounds feel welcomed and well-cared for.

Dedicated support

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including one of the best 3D printers on the market and an on-site laboratory, K Sud Dental ensures swift and precise dental solutions. From crafting zirconia crowns and bridges to specialized Michigan splints, designed to alleviate issues like bruxism and migraines, their advanced capabilities allow for a quick turnaround of 24 to 48 hours.

Beyond dentistry, K Sud Dental is dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families through their ‘Lynwen’ Cancer Care Nursing & Advisory Service. Teaming up with Cancer Care Javea, they strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, offering support and resources every step of the way.

Get in touch

Step into the inviting ambience of K Sud Dental, a place where patients from all backgrounds are welcomed with open arms, and experience exceptional expertise firsthand. Schedule an appointment today by visiting their website at https://ksuddental.com/ or contacting them via phone at this number +34 603 29 66 87 or WhatsApp. Join them in their mission to make a positive impact on the lives of their patients and their families. Find them at Avenida de la Marina 109B. 03720 Benissa.

Open Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm, (closed on Saturdays and Sundays).

