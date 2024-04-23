New health centre unveiled in Huerta Julián

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 9:28

THE Andalucian Government delegate, Patricia Navarro, alongside Rincón de la Victoria Mayor, Francisco Salado, unveiled plans for a new health centre in Huerta Julián. With 65 consultations and over 5,000 square metres, the facility aims to enhance the town’s healthcare services, addressing a demand persisting for over 15 years.

The Vision for Enhanced Healthcare Services

Emphasising its significance for the local community, Navarro and Salado highlighted the project’s importance. The health infrastructure, with a budget estimated at €11,503,118.29, will also receive an additional €357,627 for project management.

Comprehensive Care at Huerta Julián’s Health Hub

Valued initially at €12.1 million, the centre will have a ground floor, three stories, and a basement, offering a wide array of medical services. Including over 5,675 square metres, it aims to provide comprehensive care, including 65 consultations, health education, basic radiology, and specialised services.

A Milestone in Andalucia’s Healthcare Evolution

This project aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Primary Care in Andalucia, with €31.6 million allocated province-wide since 2019.

