New health centre unveiled in Huerta Julián

23 Apr 2024
Building a healthier future
THE Andalucian Government delegate, Patricia Navarro, alongside Rincón de la Victoria Mayor, Francisco Salado, unveiled plans for a new health centre in Huerta Julián. With 65 consultations and over 5,000 square metres, the facility aims to enhance the town’s healthcare services, addressing a demand persisting for over 15 years.
Emphasising its significance for the local community, Navarro and Salado highlighted the project’s importance. The health infrastructure, with a budget estimated at €11,503,118.29, will also receive an additional €357,627 for project management.
Valued initially at €12.1 million, the centre will have a ground floor, three stories, and a basement, offering a wide array of medical services. Including over 5,675 square metres, it aims to provide comprehensive care, including 65 consultations, health education, basic radiology, and specialised services.
This project aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Primary Care in Andalucia, with €31.6 million allocated province-wide since 2019.
