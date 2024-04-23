Property on the Costa del Sol

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 17:21
Take time to think about all that the Costa del Sol has to offer
Credit: subherwal flickr
There are many parts of Spain which are good places to settle or obtain a holiday home but the Costa del Sol continues to attract overseas buyers in large numbers.
This is a mature area within Andalucia which has a very good infrastructure not just on the coast but also into the mountains.
There is no doubt that the number of British buyers has reduced since Brexit, but they have been readily replaced by new owners from across the European Union.
If you are looking to while away your time by a beach with a huge option of eateries, shops, entertainment and properties ranging from a small studio to a huge secluded villa then you will find every option from Malaga City all the way to Sotogrande.
If, however you want a more sedate location, then consider the pretty towns and villages further inland especially as nowadays roads are better, there’s good electric and water connection and WiFi works.
There is also a great selection of public and private schools with some even catering for particularly nationalities and many following a bilingual curriculum in both English and Spanish.
Those of a sporting bent are well catered for with a huge number of very popular golf clubs, football clubs and plenty of swimming pools, athletics tracks, boating, tennis and options for cycling.
Living costs have increased but are still generally lower than in much of Europe and the weather is certainly an attraction for those who normally live in the North of the continent.
All in all, the Costa del Sol offers everything that any new resident or holiday maker could want and there are any number of professional and well -connected estate agents offering a stunning range of choice.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.