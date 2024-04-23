Property on the Costa del Sol

By John Smith • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 17:21

Take time to think about all that the Costa del Sol has to offer Credit: subherwal flickr

There are many parts of Spain which are good places to settle or obtain a holiday home but the Costa del Sol continues to attract overseas buyers in large numbers.

Prefer the coast or the mountains?

This is a mature area within Andalucia which has a very good infrastructure not just on the coast but also into the mountains.

There is no doubt that the number of British buyers has reduced since Brexit, but they have been readily replaced by new owners from across the European Union.

If you are looking to while away your time by a beach with a huge option of eateries, shops, entertainment and properties ranging from a small studio to a huge secluded villa then you will find every option from Malaga City all the way to Sotogrande.

If, however you want a more sedate location, then consider the pretty towns and villages further inland especially as nowadays roads are better, there’s good electric and water connection and WiFi works.

There is also a great selection of public and private schools with some even catering for particularly nationalities and many following a bilingual curriculum in both English and Spanish.

Find your favourite sport

Those of a sporting bent are well catered for with a huge number of very popular golf clubs, football clubs and plenty of swimming pools, athletics tracks, boating, tennis and options for cycling.

Living costs have increased but are still generally lower than in much of Europe and the weather is certainly an attraction for those who normally live in the North of the continent.

All in all, the Costa del Sol offers everything that any new resident or holiday maker could want and there are any number of professional and well -connected estate agents offering a stunning range of choice.