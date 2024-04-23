Speaking European – Victoria Herrero

By John Smith •
Victoria Herrero enjoys her life in Spain
Born in The Netherlands, but with a Spanish father, Victoria Herrero always thought that she was destined to end up in Spain and at the age of 20 she did.
Whilst her parents would have been happy to cover the costs of attending university, Victoria decided she wanted to strike out and be independent, so her first challenge was to learn Spanish which she found relatively easy and supported herself by working in Real Estate.
Soon fluent in Dutch, English and Spanish she trained as a nurse and found a role at a nursing home which catered for Dutch people but because of her command of languages, she quickly found herself in the office.
Then things moved up a gear and as Victoria explained “My best friend Ana Belen Lara and I were invited to become involved in the creation of a private home for elderly international clients and thus CK La Quinta in San Pedro Alcantara grew from a concept to become a busy and very popular residential and care home.”
In the meantime, Victoria has two daughters, aged eight and 13 and laughing she said “they are very Spanish!”
Whilst still being very fond of her the country in which she was born, she loves Spain and now has no qualms in calling it home and even though it seems that there are more resources that can be shared by the rich and poor in The Netherlands, she observed that “here in Spain, if you work hard you can achieve anything you wish.”
Clearly the weather in a major plus point and Victoria doesn’t even mind the bureaucracy that so many incomers complain about, simply saying “I have grown up with it and actually find it quite easy to work with.”
The lifestyle on the Costa del Sol suits Victoria and with the children as well as Spanish, Dutch, English and other friends she enjoys her life under the sun, her relationship with all of guests at CK La Quinta and snatching a bit of peace and quiet whenever she can.
Share this story
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
