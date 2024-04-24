By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 13:53

Delivery dilemma: Orihuela Post Office struggles under staff shortage. Image: Correos / Facebook

The Independent Trade Union Centre and Civil Servants (CSIF) has brought to light “the serious situation” facing the Orihuela Post Office delivery unit.

In a press release, the CSIF confirmed “only half of the staff is operational, leading to “an obvious deterioration in the service provided daily to residents.”

Currently, there are over 3,000 pending notifications and approximately a thousand accumulated letters, according to the union.

Despite the dedication and professionalism of the employees, the public postal service is suffering due to the overwhelming workload at the centre.

This situation leaves workers feeling overwhelmed, and unable to deliver quality service to their neighbours.

Moreover, the union emphasises that this excessive workload is taking a toll on the health of the employees, increasing the risk of injuries and work-related stress.

Consequently, sick leave rates are on the rise, exacerbating the workload and deteriorating conditions further.

Additionally, the existing vacancies resulting from retirements and reassignments add to the strain on the remaining staff.