Festival push for Mojacar

Recognition for Mojacar festival.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar
A festival in Mojacar that has been running for over three decades finally looks set to get the recognition it deserves.
On Tuesday, April 23, Mojacar Council and the Al-Mosaquer General Association of Moors and Christians launched procedures with the Junta de Andalucia to declare the local Moors and Christians festivity a ‘Festival of Andalucian Tourist Interest’.
Mojacar’s Mayor, Francisco Garcia, Festivities Councillor, Jesus Montoya, and Emilio Gea, president of Al-Mosaquer, led the initiative. They gathered support from all Mojacar associations and the entire village, marking an essential step toward regional recognition.
During the formal signing ceremony, the council expressed their gratitude for the community’s support, emphasising the three-day festival‘s growth over 36 years. During that time its status has grown attracting global tourists making it an unmissable date on the festive calendar.
Mayor Garcia thanked the community for its efforts towards achieving the nomination and expressed his confidence that this is the first step that will be of great importance for the municipality.
This initiative highlights the festivity’s potential to enhance Mojacar’s tourist appeal and economic development.
