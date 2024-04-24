Pink boxes: photo booths become a refuge for women in Italy

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 10:03
Call for help
Photo: Dedem
Italy is transforming photo booths into a refuge for women where they can call for help.
They will be scattered throughout the cities, in the most difficult areas, and it will be enough to push the button on the Pink Box to open a connection with the 1522 call centre, the violence and stalking help line that received 54 thousand calls in the last quarter of 2023 alone. A free, multilingual, 24-hour public service.
Thanks to a project between the association ‘Differenza Donna‘, and Dedem, a company specialising in the manufacture of photo booths, 50 booths located throughout Italy, from North to South, will be equipped with a device that will enable women threatened by any form of violence, physical and psychological, to use the booths themselves as first contact points with the violence and stalking help line, simply by pressing a button.
By the end of June the first 50 Pink Boxes will be set up, from Agrigento to Milan, via Naples, Rome, Turin, Verona and Bari, to name but a few cities. By the end of the year there will be 300 points, thanks to the technological support of DMP Electronics for the production of the device.
“Access to 1522 is a fundamental protection for women experiencing violence,” explained the president of ‘Differenza Donna’, Elisa Ercoli. “It means having the availability, in anonymity and confidentiality, to deal with experts who listen to the reality she is experiencing, getting her out of a defensive and dangerous situation”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.