By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 13:05

Unplug and unwind: Verona restaurant offers free wine for digital detox. Image: Al Condominio Ristorante

Al Condominio, a recently opened restaurant in the northern Italian city of Verona, has introduced a unique offer for diners happy to disconnect from their mobile phones.

The restaurant is offering a “Digital Detox” special, where patrons can enjoy a free bottle of wine in exchange for temporarily relinquishing their electronic devices.

Under this offer, couples are invited to hand over their phones to the restaurant staff, who will lock them away in a drawer while the diners enjoy their meal.

In return, each couple will receive a complimentary bottle of wine. For groups, the offer changes slightly, with one free bottle of wine provided for every four people participating.

Angelo Lella, co-founder of Al Condominio, explained the inspiration behind the initiative: “The restaurant offer in Verona is already very broad and valuable, [so] we had to propose an alternative.”

Angelo emphasised the concept of Digital Detox as a way to provide a new and intriguing experience for those seeking novel gastronomic and social experiences.

The co-founder highlighted the luxury of freeing oneself from technology, valuing spending time with the company of friends and family while enjoying a nice glass of wine.