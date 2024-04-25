Garrucha promenade to open soon

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 20:34

Garrucha promenade nearing completion. Credit: AytoGarrucha/Facebook.com

The expansion of the Garrucha Promenade which will connect to Mojacar is nearing completion and is set to open early this summer.

The project, under the oversight of the Government subdelegate in Almeria, Jose Maria Martin, is 85 per cent complete with a budget of €1.7 million. This initiative is fully funded by the Spanish Government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, utilising Next Generation EU funds.

Spanning from the Jesus Nazareno castle to the municipal boundary with Garrucha, the new section will extend the current promenade towards the town of Mojacar.

The development includes an expanded recreational area with a pedestrian zone, a park with play areas along with parking facilities.

‘The works are progressing at a good pace and will involve the continuation of the current Paseo Maritimo to the municipality of Mojacar,’ Martin commented, also noting that this project addresses a long-standing local demand for improvements at the promenade’s final stretch.

The layout introduces a significant open space, 430 metres in length and 50 metres wide, featuring access stairs to the beach, a pedestrian ramp, and a roundabout on the existing AL-5105 road for improved beach access. Landscaped areas and a water jet fountain near a children’s play zone further enhance the site.