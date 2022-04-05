Ryanair flight to Alicante declares emergency after take-off

By Alex Glenn • 05 April 2022 • 9:55
Ryanair flight FR2522 had departed from Glasgow but was hit with a medical emergency soon after take-off. The flight had been heading for Spain’s Alicante but due to the emergency, it had to alter course and had to head to Manchester Airport on April 3.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that the plane changed course during its flight and headed to Manchester.
As reported by Glasgow Live, a passenger had become ill on board. Despite the diversion, the plane soon continued on its course to Alicante Airport.
A spokesperson for Ryanair commented: “This flight from Glasgow to Alicante (03 Apr) diverted to Manchester Airport after a passenger became ill on board. The crew called ahead to request medical assistance on arrival, the aircraft landed normally, the customer disembarked and was met by medics.”
The spokesperson added: “The flight safely continued to Alicante shortly after and Ryanair apologises to all customers for this short delay.”
