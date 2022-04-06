Ronald Koeman to replace Louis van Gaal as Dutch national coach

By Chris King • 06 April 2022 • 1:05

Ronald Koeman tipped to replace Louis van Gaal as Dutch national coach. image: [email protected]_

Dutch national coach Louis van Gaal to be replaced by Ronald Koeman



It has been claimed this Tuesday, April 5, that Louis Van Gaal, the current head coach of the Dutch national team, will be replaced by former Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman.

According to De Telegraaf, Koeman will take over the coaching position after the Netherlands finish their World Cup campaign later this year. They have qualified for the 2022 Qatar finals, which begin in November.

Last Sunday, 59-year-old Van Gaal revealed that he is battling prostate cancer, but it appears that he will remain in control of the Netherlands side for the time being. Despite his current health battle, Van Gaal will still be in charge of the Dutch team when it heads to Qatar this November.

Koeman previously managed the national side for two years between 2018 and 2020, leaving to take over as coach at Barcelona in August 2020. He endured a tough time which eventually saw him sacked in October 2021 and replaced by former Nou Camp star Xavi Hernandez.

The Dutchman also enjoyed time in the Premier League, first with Southampton, and then at Goodison managing Everton until he was fired in 2017, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.