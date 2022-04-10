By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 19:28

Holy Week in Spain to begin with rain and low temperatures. image: flickr

Spain will have to endure rain and low temperatures at the start of Holy Week



According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), a cold front is about to enter through Galicia later this Sunday, April 10. This front is being forecast to cross Spain from west to east, leaving widespread rainfall, and producing a notable drop in temperatures at the start of Holy Week.

As Storm Evelyn progresses, widespread rain could occasionally turn into heavy storms say the experts.

Tuesday, April 12

In the western half of the country, low-type fog and cloudiness are expected in the morning. This could well develop into showers and storms during the afternoon. In the Canary Islands, winds from the north are expected to bring rainfall to the archipelago.



Wednesday, April 13

Instability will move to the Mediterranean area, with rainfall occasionally accompanied by storms. This pattern is predicted to decrease throughout Thursday 14. A drop in temperatures is very likely in the extreme north and northeast of the peninsula, and in the Balearic Islands. In the rest of the country, high pressures are expected to gradually penetrate from the west. This will stabilise the atmosphere and lead to an increase in temperatures. It is very likely that the trade winds in the Canary islands will re-establish themselves with the possibility of more rainfall in the north of the mountainous islands.

From Friday 15 to Sunday 17, AEMET predicts that there will be a progressive stabilisation of the atmosphere in all areas. However, it cannot be ruled out that there will be some rainfall in the extreme north of the peninsula, and in the Mediterranean area, although there can still be a general increase in temperatures, as reported by 20minutos.es.

