Danniella Westbrook slams Emmerdale rumours a month after asking for a role

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 13:11

Credit: Danniella Westbrook Instagram

Danniella Westbrook slams Emmerdale rumours a month after reportedly asking for a role on the show.

Despite fans wanting her to join the show, Danniella Westbrook has shot down rumours that she will join ITV’s Emmerdale. Danniella spoke to The Daily Star in an exclusive interview on April 12 and said: “I’m not joining Emmerdale – I’m actually not looking to go back to TV just yet.

“I’m looking to go back to theatre, that’s really for me, it’s something that lights me up. And I’m also looking to maybe do a radio show, a breakfast show or a drive-time show, and do presenting.”

She went on to add: “I do a lot for GB News so I’m really into that, politics and stuff like that.”

Danniella could be talked into appearing on some shows though. She revealed: “If they had a celebrity Married At First Sight I would do it, if I wasn’t getting married then I would have done something like that.

“My partner always said to me to go on it anyways and get it out your system, he’s cool.”

Danniella recently took to Instagram to share a video of her on set at the Woolpack. In the video, she commented: “Hey everyone, guess where I am today. I’ve actually made it, I’m here at The Woolpack.

“Yes, Westbrook is in Emmerdale. I’m in Emmerdale. I’m not technically in it but I’m there. What an amazing day, I’m so excited. Emmerdale! I’m so happy.”

Fans quickly called on her to join the show. One person said: “Are you going to actually be in Emmerdale? Please say yes, you’ll be brilliant.”

Another fan said: “Be brilliant to see you in Emmerdale.”

As reported by The Daily Star, Danniella had previously said that she would love to be on the show. Danniella previously commented: “I love EastEnders, I love Sam, but my dream is Emmerdale.

“I’d love to be in Emmerdale, I’m a country girl. You can see where I live – I ride horses.”

