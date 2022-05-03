Astonishing security blunder by Queen’s guards near Windsor Castle

By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 3:51

Credit: Wikipedia - Diliff CC BY 2.5

Queen’s Coldstream Guards near Windsor Castle involved in an incredible security breach



A Ministry of Defence probe is reported to be underway after an extraordinary breach of security took place near Windsor Castle. An imposter managed to trick his way past the Coldstream Guards who protect the Queen, and even stayed the night in the Victoria barracks just yards away from the Castle.

The impostor faked his way in by pretending to be a friend of the padre on the base, allegedly without even being asked for any identification. A MOD source told TalkTV, “The guy turned up at the gate, said his name was Father Cruise and claimed to be a friend of the battalion’s Padre, the Rev Matt Coles. He was invited in and offered something to eat”.

They continued, “Within a couple of hours he was drinking with the officers in the bar. He was telling lots of tall stories and the lads were enjoying his banter. It was only later when he started talking about how he had worked as an ejector-seat test pilot and had some organs replaced that the chaps started to get suspicious”.

Adding, “Checks were made in the morning. It was apparent this guy wasn’t a bona fide priest”. According to the same source, the man was not arrested, with local police identifying the impostor as suffering from mental health issues.

It should be pointed out that the Queen was not present at Windsor when the incident occurred last Wednesday, April 27 at 9:20am. Her Majesty only flew back from her Sandringham estate a few hours later, after spending Easter there.

“The timing is very serious. They should already be on full alert for the Jubilee“, commented John O’Connor, the ex-Met Police commander. “We are still under a continuing threat from terrorists, It’s this lackadaisical attitude which leads to disasters”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.