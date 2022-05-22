By Chris King • 22 May 2022 • 21:18

Photo of a thermometer. Credit: Shutterstock

This Monday, May 23, Malaga will experience the hottest day yet of the current heatwave.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, this Monday, May 23, Malaga province will experience the hottest day yet of the current heatwave. Spain has been basking in above-average temperatures over the weekend, with some parts of the country exceeding 40ºC.

As the heat begins to finally subside inland, Malaga will not be so lucky says the weather body. Andalucia should see a respite from the high temperatures, but the province of Malaga, and the capital itself, can expect to record peak levels in the thermometers. Maximums could be around 35ºC, while lows will hover around 22ºC.

A terral in the province will keep the heat at around 25ºC this evening, Sunday, May 22, in the city of Malaga, and the Guadalhorce valley. The presence of this wind will spread throughout the early hours of Monday morning and could bring highs of 35ºC in the capital.

Velez-Malaga can expect to be hot tomorrow, with about 34ºC, Marbella could see 30, while Ronda and Antequera should be around 28. The wind will blow from the west, getting stronger in the afternoon, blowing in strong intervals in coastal areas.

Fortunately, the haze that has covered the skies of Malaga these last three days is expected to disappear on Monday, and the excessive heat will not last long. By the end of Monday, May 23, the terral will be gone, with Tuesday, May 24 bringing substantially lower temperatures.

Specifically, the AEMET expects 28 degrees in the capital, values ​​that although they are still high for the month of May, are already below 30. Evenings will continue with the tropical-type heat of around 21ºC for the time being.

These lower levels will affect most of the province. Velez-Malaga will enjoy a warm 30ºC, falling from the previous 34ºC. Ronda will have 24, Antequera 26, and Marbella 28. Minimums will be below 20ºC in the rest of the towns, apart from Malaga capital.

By Wednesday, May 25, maximums will fall even more, dropping to around 24-26ºC throughout the province. With 24ºC expected this day, it means a remarkable drop of 11ºC in just two days. Minimum temperatures will range from 12ºC in Ronda, to 19ºC in Malaga city.